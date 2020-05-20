Revised guidelines for bar and restaurants in phase 3 of Restore Illinois plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is able to make modifications to allow more activity during Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. Those adjustments will come when phase 3 begins on May 29.

Bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only.

Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.

These measures will allow restaurants to re-open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, while giving the state’s hospitality industry a much-needed boost.

Municipalities are encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options.

To date, the administration has delivered over $14 million in small business grants averaging $20,000 to 699 bars, restaurants, and hotels across 270 individual cities in Illinois.

You can learn more guidance on all three of the categories here: