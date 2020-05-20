Revised guidelines for gyms, retails and personal care services in phase 3 of Restore Illinois plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is able to make modifications to allow more activity during Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. Those adjustments will come when phase 3 begins on May 29.

In Phase 3, health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.

Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders, spas and barbershops, can open with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits.

And all retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits in place.

Local governments retain the right to establish stricter restrictions in any areas.

You can learn more guidance on all three of the categories here: