Revised guidelines for outdoor activities in phase 3 of Restore Illinois plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is able to make modifications to allow more activity during Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. Those adjustments will come when phase 3 begins on May 29.

With the start of phase 3, all state parks will reopen on May 29. All concession will reopen as well under guidelines set for our retail and food service businesses in Phase 3. Illinois will permit the re-opening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) safety precautions and capacity limits.

For golf, in Phase 3, courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart.

With the new ten person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted.

The state will be providing guidance on how other outdoor recreational businesses, such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, and paintball courses can safely open their doors in Phase 3.

You can learn more guidance on all three of the categories here: