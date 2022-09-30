ST. LOUIS – A federal bureau has increased the reward for information in the case of gun store burglaries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced that they are increasing the reward from $7,500 to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and recovery of firearms.

Authorities are investigating several recent thefts from licensed firearms dealers in the St. Louis area. Thieves have targeted Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Michael’s Arms Accessories in Edwardsville, and Osage County Gun, in Wright City in recent months.

Investigators believe, in the past six weeks, the same criminal group has plotted plans to steal guns from major gun stores. Investigators also believe that these suspects are also responsible for attempted break-ins at the Academy Sports stores in St. Peters and O’Fallon, Illinois, as well as Mid America Arms in St. Louis.

In total, one group is accused of stealing 50 firearms. In each incident, anywhere from 5-10 suspects gained entry into the licensed gun stores.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Contact ATF through its website or by texting ATFKC at 63975.

Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.