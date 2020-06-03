Reward increased to $40,000 in connection with Capt. Dorn murder

ST. LOUIS – The reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of Capt. David Dorn is now at $40,000.

Capt. Dorn was shot and killed by a looter overnight while working as a security guard at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive. He was 77.

The reward money includes:

Crimestoppers – $10,000

Dowd Bennet, Law Firm – $15,000

Ameren Illinois – $10,000

Richard Mark – $5,000

Crimestoppers says several members of the public have asked about making donations. They can be made on the donation page of Crimestoppers website.