1  of  2
Breaking News
Missouri Municipal Election Results Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,621 deaths/ 123,830 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Reward increased to $40,000 in connection with Capt. Dorn murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dave Dorn.

ST. LOUIS – The reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of Capt. David Dorn is now at $40,000.

Capt. Dorn was shot and killed by a looter overnight while working as a security guard at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive. He was 77.

The reward money includes:

  • Crimestoppers – $10,000
  • Dowd Bennet, Law Firm – $15,000
  • Ameren Illinois – $10,000
  • Richard Mark – $5,000

Crimestoppers says several members of the public have asked about making donations. They can be made on the donation page of Crimestoppers website.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News