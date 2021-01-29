Reward increases to $40,000 to catch the killer of a St. Louis 7-year-old and her father

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The reward to catch the killer of a 7-year-old girl and her father gunned down in the Central West End Sunday is going up to $40,000. The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has added an additional $10,000 to the $30,000 already offered by St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers.

Police said there are still no suspects in this case. The two victims are identified as 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming and her father 27-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming.

Family members say Dmyah was a straight “A” student, loved her father dearly and that she was the center of Darrion’s life. Our Post-Dispatch partners report that Darrion was about to drop off Dmyah at her grandmother’s house when they were both shot while sitting in their car.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 8pm on Laclede Avenue near Sarah Street in the Central West End. People in the area say they heard several gunshots. Darrion Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene. Dmyah was rushed to a hospital where she died. Police believe Darrion Fleming knew the gunman and investigators don’t think this was a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Homicide Unit at 314-444-5371 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Happening Now @ATFKansasCity

St Louis Field Office, offers an additional $10,000 reward for info in the Jan 24 murders of 7 year old Dmyah Fleming and her father Darrion in the 4000 blk of Laclede brining the @STLRCSREWARD TO $40K Call @SLMPD Homicide 314-444-5371 or 866-371-TIPS — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) January 29, 2021