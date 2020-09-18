Rewards up to $15,000 to catch St. Louis child killers under a proposed bill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It is only mid-September but St. Louis City has already topped its total of homicides from last year. There are now 195 homicides in 2020. There is a new effort at city hall to try and stop it.

There have been 195 homicides in St. Louis so far this year. That eclipses the total amount of murders in the city for all of last year which was 194.

The latest murder happened at around 9:15 pm in the benton Park West Neighborhood. Police found a 24-year-old woman shot in the head on Utah Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police tell FOX 2 that so far there are no suspects.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is set to introduce legislation to establish a $2 million fund to be used as cash rewards. The fund will be used to give $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and capture of anyone who has committed a murder in St. Louis. The fund will also award $15,000 for the arrest and capture of anyone who has murdered a child under the age of 17 in the city.

The $2,000,000 will be transferred from the city’s emergency reserves account fund to set up and establish this crime victim reward fund.