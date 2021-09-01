‘Rewind TV’ now available on KPLR 11.4

ST. LOUIS- Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of KTVI and KPLR-TV’s parent company Nexstar Media Group on Wednesday announced the launch of Rewind TV, a digital subchannel offering classic television sitcoms from the 1980s and 1990s. The subchannel, featuring shows like The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Wings, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Who’s the Boss and Family Ties, can be found in St. Louis on 11.4.
Rewind TV replaces Grit.
“We created Rewind TV to give Gen X viewers a network dedicated to their own nostalgic comedy classics,” said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Media inc.’s Network Division in a news release. “We’re excited about today’s debut, and looking forward to expanding the network to millions more viewers in additional markets across the country. Rewind has a lot of opportunity for growth.”
A complete schedule can be found at Rewindtv.com.