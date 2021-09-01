‘Rewind TV’ now available on KPLR 11.4

ST. LOUIS - A Gold Star father of a Missouri Marine killed in Kabul is speaking out about his family's terrible loss.

It was a somber and silent ceremony as President Biden, the First Lady, the Defense Secretary, and others witnessed the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force base of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, Wentzville, was one of those marines. Schmitz's father is heartbroken, but at the same time, proud of his son for making the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“When he comes home finally, it's going to hit all of us. This is the calm before the storm,” Mark Schmitz said. His father tried to hold back tears Wednesday as he recalled the U.S. Marine Corps arriving at his home to deliver the tragic news. “I was completely stone face, it was a shock. They had to tell me 10 times before it sunk in. It's the worst feeling in the world that you could ever imagine. As as soon as they left, I collapsed and starting crying,” Mark said. Schmitz was deployed to Afghanistan from Jordan about two weeks prior to his death. This was his first deployment serving his country with pride.