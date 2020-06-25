Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 975 deaths/ 18,868 cases IL: 6,770 deaths/ 138,540 cases.

Rhode Island moves closer to changing official name with ties to slavery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The state of Rhode Island is moving to change its official name which is, The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.  Lawmakers want to remove the Providence Plantations part due to its connection to slavery.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order on Monday to change how the name appears on government documents.  The state’s legislature is moving forward with a bill to alter the name entirely.

Over 7,300 people have signed a petition supporting the name change.  Voters will still need to vote on the name amendment in November before the state’s official name can permanently be changed.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News