Rhode Island moves closer to changing official name with ties to slavery

The state of Rhode Island is moving to change its official name which is, The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. Lawmakers want to remove the Providence Plantations part due to its connection to slavery.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order on Monday to change how the name appears on government documents. The state’s legislature is moving forward with a bill to alter the name entirely.



Over 7,300 people have signed a petition supporting the name change. Voters will still need to vote on the name amendment in November before the state’s official name can permanently be changed.