Richmond Heights road rage: Vehicle hit four times by angry driver

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO - Police are calling it a serious case of road rage. Authorities say a driver from O’Fallon, Missouri tailgated a vehicle and struck it not once, but four times. All because he thought he was cut off. The man is now being charged with assault and other crimes.

The incident happened on a recent evening on westbound I-64 approaching 170. Police say a driver was trying to get past a vehicle that was moving slowly in the fast lane. He flashed his lights to get him to move over and eventually got around him. That is when police say the second driver, a 52- year-old man from O'Fallon Missouri got aggressive. Richmond Heights Police Officer Allison Brown says once the two drivers pulled over to the side of I-64, the victim frantically called 911.

"Then he said, "Oh, he just hit me again. Then backed up and hit him two more times,'" said Officer Allison Brown. "I would definitely call it road rage."

The angry driver then sped off.

This case is one of many recent road rage incidents in the area. Last fall, two men were charged after a violent case of road rage on South Lindbergh, firing shots into a car with four young children inside. Also in 2019 an O'Fallon Missouri man was charged after he drove drunk, following a woman to her home, and pulling a gun on her, because she honked at him.

Officer Brown says that the victim responded in the right way in this case.

"Our victim, in this case, did a really good job. They didn't confront the driver. They didn't escalate the situation. They called us right away," said Officer Allison Brown.

He also got a good look a the suspect's vehicle as it sped off. Police were able to locate him about a mile away.

"My biggest piece of advice would be for aggressive drivers. If you find yourself getting stressed out, or angry, take a deep breath, maybe pull over, or listen to some calming music. Because even if you don't escalate it to the point of violence, like this happened in this case, you're not focusing on the road – which is ultimately going to lead to crashes," said Officer Allison Brown.

The man was arrested, and the case, has been sent to the prosecutor's office. Police are seeking charges for assault, first-degree property damage, and careless and imprudent driving. The victim was not injured.

