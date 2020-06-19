Ride for Freedom celebrates Juneteenth becoming a holiday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in St. Louis rolled through the streets of north St. Louis Friday.

African-American government leaders and citizens said there’s a growing effort to make June 19—Juneteenth—a national holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. Friday it officially became a holiday in the City of St. Louis.

More than 200 vehicles participated in the Ride for Freedom organized by St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. The event was sponsored by two radio stations — HOT 104.1 and 95.5 The Lou.

The parade began at Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue. Participants went south on Union Boulevard to Page Boulevard and ended at Grand Boulevard.

Before the parade started Reed announced the board of alderman voted unanimously to approve a bill to officially designate June 19 or Juneteenth as a paid holiday in the city of St. Louis. Every alderman wanted their name signed to the bill as co-sponsors.

“Juneteenth is America’s second day of independence. It’s not just a black thing it’s for everybody, everybody that appreciates freedom,” Juneteenth organizer Coffee Wright said.

Organizers of the celebration said there are a lot more people participating in the holiday this year. Next, they’ll be working to make it a national holiday.