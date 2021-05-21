Rifle reunion: Jefferson County Sheriff’s office returns rifle stolen more than 40 years ago

ST. LOUIS–
More than 4 decades ago, someone stole Clyde Smith’s .30-06 hunting rifle.
On Thursday, Smith got it back.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared the news on Facebook.
A department spokesman tells FOX2 that the rifle was recovered as part of an unrelated 2009 investigation and had been in evidence.
“These days, our evidence division is working hard to return stolen property whenever they can to the rightful owner,” spokesman Grant Bissell told FOX2 via email. “Yesterday’s story was a result of their hard work.”
Commenters on the Facebook post noted that despite the age of the weapon, it appeared to be in good condition despite its journey.