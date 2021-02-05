Ring leader of ‘ Doctors on the Go’ medical kickback scheme sentenced to 9 years in prison

ST. LOUIS – The ring leader of the ‘Doctors on the Go’ medical kickback scheme was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for his role in colluding with doctors to issue and distribute illegal prescriptions throughout the state.

41-year-old Denis Mikhlin was sentenced by Judge Henry E. Autrey 6 months after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, obtaining oxycodone and other opioid drugs by fraud and deceit, and receiving illegal kickbacks.

At that time, he admitted to sending urine specimens to Central Diagnostic Laboratory for medically unnecessary testing which caused Medicare and Medicaid to pay $4,704,568 for medically

unnecessary prescription drugs and drug tests.

Mikhlin’s co-defendant Dr. Jerry Leech already pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

According to a statement, “Mikhlin and his co-conspirators knew the patients did not have a legitimate medical need for drugs and instead were abusing the drugs or selling them. To conceal this illegal activity, Mikhlin and others created patient files, falsely indicating the patients had been examined by the prescribing doctors and the patients were regularly monitored and tested”.

A slew of Mikhlin associates, have also pleaded guilty in the scheme and are scheduled for sentencing in May 2021.

Mikhlin has been ordered to pay restitution.