‘Rise Against’album release party hosted by iHeart Radio live streams Thursday, watch it here

ST. LOUIS – iHeart Radio is hosting the band Rise Against’s album release party Thursday. It will be live-streamed for all to enjoy.
During the release party, Rise Against will perform their new music and talk about their new album during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio’s Booker. Some lucky fans will also be able to join the party virtually.
You can watch the free livestream on iHeart Radio’s YouTube channel Thursday, June 3rd at 8 p.m. You can also listen to the show on iHeart Radio’s alternative radio station.