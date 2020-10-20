Rise in COVID-19 cases spark controversy as Wentzville students return to in-person learning 5 days per week

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Following the start of in-person classes, the majority of students in the Wentzville School District are now back to school 5-days a week. That move is creating controversy with COVID-19 numbers in St. Charles county moving in the wrong direction.

The school year started with Wentzville families choosing from two options, have their kids go to school in-person or do all virtual. The in-person option started as a hybrid setup, however, last month the board decided that students on the in-person plan would go to a full 5-day a week in-person schedule starting Monday.

Wentzville’s Chief Communications Officer Mary LaPak says superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain was at odds with the board and did not recommend the decision because COVID-19 numbers in St. Charles county are too high. Some families said they feel conflicted about their kids returning to the classroom 5-days a week, they want to stay hybrid.

Despite these concerns, we are told that families who chose the in-person option cannot switch to all virtual until the beginning of the next semester in January 2021 because the virtual academy is full.

LaPak says parents were told they were choosing the in-person option for the entire school year but district officials will try to work with them.

According to district officials, over the last two weeks, 40 students in the Wentzville district have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 300 students have had to quarantine because of exposure at school.

Those are the highest numbers since that they have tracked so far.