Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - New coronavirus cases soaring in Missouri and Illinois with tragically more deaths, including 3 in the St. Lous area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is confirming 1,327 cases and 14 deaths. But as of Wednesday morning, we now know the Missouri death toll is at least 16 because two of the most recent area deaths aren’t in state count yet.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirms 5,994 cases along with 99 deaths.