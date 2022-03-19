ST. LOUIS–Loaves and Fishes for St. Louis has found ways to expand services. During the last couple of years, the food pantry and emergency homeless shelter has nearly doubled the number of clients it serves. The problem is the need for help is not slowing down.

“We’re just not growing as fast as the need is growing,” said Steven Verity, the agency’s counselor. “The need is tremendous and especially with food prices going through the roof like they are now, it’s just becoming harder and harder for anybody to be able to afford food.”

Another side effect of rising prices is donors can afford to give less. Verity said, “Whenever gas prices go up, our donations go down.”

The agency hopes to expand in the future and meet the growing need for help. Verity said someone from the agency would be happy to pick up food donations or donations can be dropped off at 2750 McKelvey Road. He asks anyone wishing to donate to contact Loaves and Fishes for St. Louis at 314-291-3857 or by email at info@loavesandfishes-stl.org.