Rising temps, melting snow a boon for area car washes

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo–Leftover salt on the road has led to a drastic uptick in people visiting area car washes Friday. With sunshine and highs above freezing, snow turns to slush.

“So we’re ready to go and take care of cars,” says Chandler Holland, General Manager of Waterway Express. “Everyone’s enjoying the sun. Ya know it’s a little bit warmer outside. I staffed a little bit busier for the day.”

Salty sedans sticking around until the first time back to the wash.

“It’s all shiny and looking good,” says Matt Smith. “My car was a nightmare. I needed to get it cleaned up. Had a bunch of salt and mud all over it from driving around on these salty roads.”

The car wash, washing hundreds of car in a matter of hours. Sales up drastically from earlier in the week.

“Obviously the salt and snow comes down and while on the days that it’s slower, with the salt and snow, we don’t have customers coming in, that makes for great for busy days like today,” Holland says. “Because everyone’s gotta come in and get that stuff taken off.”

Rain chances tomorrow will help sweep salt away on the pavement.