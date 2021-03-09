River Boats at the Gateway Arch to open Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will open for the 2021 season this Saturday, March 13.

You can catch beautiful views of the Mississippi River on daily one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruises.

Specialty cruises such as the Skyline Dinner Cruise, Sunday Brunch Cruise, Decked Out Divas, and Blues Cruise will also be offered later in the spring.

The Riverboats are located on the St. Louis Riverfront below the Arch at 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd.

Cruises cost $21 for adults, $11 for kids 3-12, $19 for seniors (ages 60 and older), and kids under 3-years-old are free.

To purchase cruise tickets, visit gatewayarch.com/buytickets or call 877-982-1410. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the riverboat dock ticket counter (subject to availability).