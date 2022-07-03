ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Fourth of July holiday festivals are continuing Sunday around the St. Louis area.

One of those festivals is Riverfest happening in St. Charles at Frontier Park along the riverfront.

There are 90 vendors for this year’s Riverfest along with plenty of live music and children’s activities.

Sunday is day two of the three day festival. The festival begins at noon Sunday.

The garden party band kicks things off at noon. At 2 p.m. the group, Ticket to the Beatles, takes the stage. At 4:30 p.m. it’s the Midnight Piano Band. And at 7:30 p.m. the Well Hungarians will perform.