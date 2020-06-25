Road closure: Two suffer life-threatening injuries in crash

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The St. Peters Police department is cleaning up a wreck at Spencer Road and Spencer Road Loop North.

They said Spencer Road will be closed in both directions between Premier Parkway and Spencer Loop North for a few hours beginning at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

They ask the public to use alternate routes for the time being.

Central County Fire said two people were trapped. One victim was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, the other had serious injuries.

The ambulance district said both were driving trucks and suffered life threatening injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available.