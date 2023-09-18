ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – Road rage is an experience most drivers have either felt or been on the other end of, but you may be more likely to see it in some states more than others.

That’s according to a new survey from Forbes Advisor which polled 10,000 licensed drivers – 200 from each state – to compare every state in the nation across nine key metrics. Among the metrics were the percentages of drivers report being forced off the road, being yelled at, or another driver leaving their vehicle to fight them.

According to that survey, Illinois ranked eighth among the top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers.

The Prairie State stands out for having the highest rate of drivers reporting that another driver forced their car off the road. Additionally, Illinois drivers were found to be the sixth most likely to report another driver yelling or fighting with them after exiting their vehicle.

Drivers from Illinois have also been the most likely to report that another driver has attempted to block their car from changing lanes, along with drivers from Alabama and Rhode Island.

Surveyed drivers said some main factors leading to road rage were heavy traffic, running late, feeling tired, and already feeling stressed and angry.

While road rage happened most frequently on city streets, the survey showed it also occurred on freeways or highways about 27% of the time, 15% in parking lots, 12% on intersections, and just 7% on rural roads.

The other states in the top 10 include Arizona in first place, followed by Rhode Island, West Virginia, Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Connecticut, Texas, and Ohio.Forbes Advisor isn’t the only outlet calling out Texas drivers. In a separate report from Consumer Affairs, Rockford, Illinois ranked 11th among the worst drivers in America.