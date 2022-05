ST. LOUIS – IDOT has canceled lane closures scheduled for Thursday night and Friday on the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River.

Crews were able to complete roadwork on the eastbound lanes ahead of schedule.

