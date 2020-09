ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two men were robbed at gunpoint in south St. Louis with their own gun.

A driver stopped at a gas station on South Grand at Connecticut Street around 12:30 am Friday. A man approached the men in the car and tried to sell them drugs.

When the people in the vehicle refused, the man returned and grabbed their legally registered gun from their car. He robbed them of some cash and took off with their gun. No one was injured.

