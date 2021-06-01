Robbery suspect charged with shooting at St. Louis officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Circuit attorney’s Office has issued charges for an officer-involved shooting on Friday, May 28. Darne Ricks, 30, faces two counts of assault, resisting arrest, and armed criminal action. He was placed under arrest at the scene last week.
Ricks is accused of shooting at two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers at around 6:00 pm Friday. One of the officers was taken to the hospital with a graze wound above his right eye. It was not immediately clear if the wound was from shattered glass or the result of a bullet.
The officers tried to pull over Ricks near the intersection of Winnebago and Pennsylvania Friday. The vehicle he was driving in was involved in a robbery. The vehicle eventually crashed in the 3700 block of Nebraska. That is where Ricks is accused of shooting at the officers.
Ricks was not injured in the altercation. A weapon was recovered at the scene.