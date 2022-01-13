Rock Hill woman charged with passing bad check as trailer deal goes bust

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Hazelwood Police say a woman trying to buy a camper trailer actually stole it, because she knew the checking account used to pay for it in the private transaction didn’t have enough money to cover the cost.

Adrianna Peabody, 21, of Rock Hill was charged Wednesday with stealing $25,000 or more by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney.

Police say on December 31, Peabody arranged to meet the seller of a 2017 Jayco M32 camper trailer at a bank so she could deposit money into the account and finish the deal, but instead went to the seller’s house with a check for $42,500. When the seller later tried to cash the check, the bank told her it couldn’t go through.

Court documents say Peabody was arrested a few days later, with the trailer, attached to a truck stolen out of Herculaneum. The documents say Peabody admitted to knowing she didn’t have money in her account, which had been overdrawn for two of the three months it had been open.

Peabody is being held on $25,000 bond. Among other conditions for release, she cannot have contact with the victim or come within 1,000 feet of her home.