‘Rock solid partner’; St. Louis firefighter dead from COVID-19

The St. Louis Fire Department announced the death of firefighter Rodney Heard after a battle with COVID-19. Photo Courtesy: St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Fire Department announced the death of one of the department’s own in a social media post Wednesday, following a battle with COVID-19.

It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the Line of Duty Death of St. Louis Firefighter, Rodney L. Heard.



After a courageous battle with COVID-19, Firefighter Heard succumbed to the illness. pic.twitter.com/pmu0iKN6Bz — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 16, 2021

The department hasn’t released further detail about what it is calling a “Line of duty” death.

A former colleague offered up a tribute in Heard’s memory on Twitter Wednesday.

Gregg Favre called Heard ‘calm, focused, ready. The dude was always in position. You could always count on him.” He also described Heard as a “rock solid partner.”

Rodney & I spent years together on Truck 14-A, in midtown.



A quieter man (especially by city FF standards) he was a deeply religious & family oriented man.



He was also a rock solid partner. Big, strong & brave. Hell of a fireman.



Go in peace Rodney. I’ll miss you big man. https://t.co/ZT4jWxx4JO — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) June 16, 2021

Funeral arrangements are pending.