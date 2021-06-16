‘Rock solid partner’; St. Louis firefighter dead from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Fire Department announced the death of one of the department’s own in a social media post Wednesday, following a battle with COVID-19.
The department hasn’t released further detail about what it is calling a “Line of duty” death.
A former colleague offered up a tribute in Heard’s memory on Twitter Wednesday.
Gregg Favre called Heard ‘calm, focused, ready. The dude was always in position. You could always count on him.” He also described Heard as a “rock solid partner.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.