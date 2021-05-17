Rockwell Beer Garden to open in Francis Park this summer

ST. LOUIS – A new beer garden will open this summer in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Rockwell Beer Co. located on South Vandeventer Avenue in The Grove opened in 2018, and now they are putting a satellite location in Francis Park.

Co-owner Chris Hulse told St. Louis Magazine that The Rockwell Beer Garden plans to be “family-centric.”

The open-air beer garden will definitely be open from April to September and co-owner James Sanders told St. Louis Magazine, “with directional heaters, we think we can extend that from March to maybe as late as December.”

The drink menu will consist of Rockwell beer, guest beers, a draft cocktail, wine, cold brew coffee, two alcoholic frozen drinks, two non-alcoholic frozen drinks, and fountain drinks.

“Part of a good quality of life is good coffee in the morning and beer at night,” Hulse told St. Louis Magazine.

The beer garden will be located near the tennis courts located inside the 60-acre park. The main building, central to the open-air seating is a stone building from the 1920s. The architectural firm JEMA designed Rockwell’s flagship location is renovating the beer garden building.