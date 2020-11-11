Rockwood explores going back to virtual learning, Wentzville has virtual start date

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Parents in the Wentzville and Rockwood School Districts may have to change their students’ learning plans now with both districts having staffing shortages due to rising COVID cases.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike across the region, so does the risk for exposure. School districts like Rockwood and Wentzville say they’re ready to be nimble.

At this point, Rockwood School District says it’s just exploring the possibility of a short-term return to virtual learning, but they’re trying to give parents and caregivers as much notice as possible. As of now, Rockwood high schoolers are still scheduled to come back to in-person learning this week and middle school went back last week. The administration says while the 14-day quarantine is a useful tool it’s also created staffing issues.

Meanwhile, the Wentzville School District board voted to pull the trigger Tuesday night.

Their middle schools and high schools will be moving to all virtual learning. Wentzville Middle School will switch over first starting Thursday and may be able to go back to in-person learning on Monday, December 7. Frontier and South middle schools, along with Holt, Liberty and Timberland high schools, switch to virtual learning starting Monday. The other middle schools are also set to return to in-person learning on December 7 while the high schools are said to go back after winter break on January 4.

Administrators at the Wentzville School District and Rockwood School District say they’re working to get kids back in the building, but they’re trying to do that in the safest way possible for staff and students alike.