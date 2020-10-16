Rockwood middle and high school students have option to return to in-person learning

EUREKA, Mo. – They have in-person learning for elementary school students, now the Rockwood School District has a timeline for secondary students to return to the classroom.

Rockwood School District Superintendent Mark Miles sent an email to families on Thursday saying middle school students will return a week before high schoolers.

Here are the important dates for Rockwood families:

Sixth graders can start in-person learning on Wednesday, November 4.

Seventh and eighth graders return on Thursday, November 5.

Freshmen can go back on Wednesday, November 11

Sophomores, juniors, and seniors can return on Thursday, November 12

Superintendent Miles says sixth and ninth graders are returning a day earlier than other secondary students so they can through orientation at new schools.

Like the elementary school students, middle and high schoolers who return to class will go back for a full five day a week schedule of in-person learning. Miles says online learning will continue to be offered for the families of all K- 12 who prefer to keep their kids at home.

On Oct. 23, parents will get an email from the district so they can indicate which education plan they have chosen. The deadline for the decision is Oct. 28.