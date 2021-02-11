Rockwood School District buses prepare for students Thursday amid freezing temperatures

ST. LOUIS – Rockwood School District employees were up and at it early Thursday morning in Grover, Missouri getting buses ready for students at the Rockwood Bus Depot.
The buses were turned on at 4:00 a.m. Thursday to start to get them warmed up and safe for students to ride.
There are three heaters per bus, in the middle, back and front. There was also a plow at the bus depot early Thursday morning making sure the parking lot of the bus depot was safe.
Rockwood School District transports about 8,500 students
Rockwood School District’s Director of Transportation Mike Heyman said parents can help make Thursday’s commute smooth by getting their child to the bus stop seven minutes early and making sure their child is wearing layers to stay warm.