Rockwood School district deep clean over spring break amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - As spring break gets underway throughout the Rockwood School District cleaning crews will get to work to thoroughly disinfect their 33 school buildings.

This is all, of course, to be proactive in preventing the potential spread of the Coronavirus. Rockwood school officials say they will go into these schools with mist sprayers and disinfecting wipes. They are also hitting the school busses the district owns with foggers to clean them over the break.

A lot of school districts have been taking it hour by hour and day by day dealing with the developing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Rockwood is a large district with about 21,000 students, and they are asking parents to really take it seriously if health officials direct anyone in families to self-quarantine. The district will be carrying out this cleaning through March 23 when school is set to get back in session.