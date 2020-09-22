Rockwood School District expected to release fall sports schedule despite COVID-19 concerns

EUREKA, Mo. – Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles announced last Friday that the district would play games outside of St. Louis County. More details are expected to be released today.

Authorities prohibited some sports from being played within St. Louis County because of COVID-19 concerns.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has put out a statement saying it does not approve of Rockwood’s decision. They strongly discourage moving games outside of the St. Louis County in order to get around their COVID-19 guidelines. Multiple fall sports aren’t being allowed to have games in St. Louis County including football, boys soccer, girls volleyball, and softball.

Since the announcement on Friday by Superintendent Miles, athletic directors at rockwood school district high schools have been busy trying to schedule games.

Athletic Director Jon Sumner at Lafayette High School says that some sports could be playing by the end of this week. Sumner says that Rockwood schools will be competing against other Rockwood schools and other school districts.

Marquette’s Athletic Director Shane Matzen says plans are in the works for multiple school districts to be playing in multiple counties.

When it comes to football, we’re told Rockwood schools will play a four-game schedule, starting October 2 and that would lead to the playoffs.

Miles says rockwood is following health and safety protocols and he is trying to give student-athletes the opportunity to compete.