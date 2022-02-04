Rockwood school district lifts mask mandate, state lawsuit continues

ST. LOUIS– Lower COVID cases in one of the largest school districts in the St. Louis region means a move to a policy that recommends masks but will not require them. The change in the Rockwood School District does not mean an end to a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General.

The district’s board of education approved the administration’s recommended policy that would keep masks optional unless a specific building had a four percent positivity rate. Interim Superintendent Tim Ricker says at present, only a handful of the district’s schools were above 2 percent.

Masks will still be required on school buses due to federal law.

District-wide, Rockwood had 324 positive cases the week of January 17, 186 the week of January 24, and in this snow-shortened week, 10 for the week of January 31.

Under the new policy, starting Monday February 7, contact tracing will continue. If students and staff are close contacts but healthy, they can remain in school. Those with positive cases will still need to stay home for five days. Those who are asymptomatic can return to school and mask for five days.

If a building hits a 2 percent threshold, building communities will be notified and other mitigation measures short of masking, such as increased hand-washing or distancing could be put in place. A building hitting a four percent threshold would need to wear masks for a two week period of time, and stay masked on a week-to-week basis if cases remain above four percent.

The trigger mechanism is why the lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General’s office last month against Rockwood over masking requirements will remain active, an agency spokesman confirmed Friday.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch report that the Francis Howell, Kirkwood, Lindbergh school boards could vote to reconsider their mask plans this month.