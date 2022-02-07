Rockwood school district mourning the loss of middle school student

ST. LOUIS–A crisis team at a St. Louis County middle school has been activated after the death of a student over the weekend in the Rockwood School District.

An email from Superintendent Dr. Tim Ricker went out Sunday to say that an 8th-grade student at LaSalle Springs Middle School in Wildwood died suddenly on Saturday.

“We have reached out to his family and assured them that our sympathy, concern and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” the letter said in part. Counselors will be available for students and staff needing help.

It has been a difficult school year for the West St. Louis County school district, which has lost students and faculty to COVID-19, a fatal car accident and a Franklin County homicide all in the current academic year.