Rockwood school district says mask decision coming next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– With the 2021-2022 school year just a matter of weeks away, parents are trying to find out if their children will have to wear a mask or not. The Rockwood School District said Friday that an announcement was days away.

Dear Rockwood Families We understand there is a great deal of uncertainty in our community and our county over whether or not masks will be required or optional for the start of the new school year. Please know that Dr. Ricker and members of his cabinet have been engaging in ongoing conversations and collecting the research, data and recommendations from medical professionals to formulate Rockwood’s plan for the return to school. Dr. Ricker anticipates that those decisions will be finalized and communicated with all staff and families mid week next week. Thank you for your patience! Rockwood school district letter to parents, Friday july 30, 2021

The Hazelwood School District has already announced that the year would begin with a mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

Although a guarantee of 100 percent protection from COVID is not realistic, the school district said their “commitment to health [that their] learning community has demonstrated will greatly reduce the risk of exposure in HSD buildings,” Hazelwood administrators said last week.

The decision from school districts in St. Louis County comes after the County Council voted Tuesday to revoke the mask mandate announced on Monday by County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. The mandate was also the subject of a legal challenge by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt which was moved to federal court Friday.

On Friday, Granite City (Ill) schools announced a Back to School plan that still left the mask question unresolved, but said “a final decision about face coverings will be made prior to the start of school with as much notice as possible.”