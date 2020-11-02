Rockwood School District teacher passes away

EUREKA, Mo.- The Rockwood School District says one of its third-grade teachers has died. The district sent out a letter today about Ms. Nina Baumann, a teacher at Geggie Elementary School.

The school’s principal says she reached out to the Baumann family and assured her mother and father that our sympathy, concerns and prayers are with them all.

The letter also says the Baumann family has asked for privacy while dealing with this unexpected loss.

The principal wanted to let the Geggie school community know this incident is not related to COVID-19.

School counselors will be available this week to help students who may need to talk about their feelings during this sad time.

