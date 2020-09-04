Rockwood School District to release gradual return to school plan this afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Rockwood School District is expected to announce more this afternoon about a gradual return to in-person learning for students.

The Rockwood Superintendent says the plan would focus on the youngest students first as they transition to the choice of in-person learning. That plan would include preschool, kindergarten, and first and second grades.

The superintendent says after the successful transition of those students, he would consider a phase-in for students in grades three through five.

Rockwood School District would continue offering an online learning options for families who would prefer their children still learn at home.

The district says it has collaborated with superintendents, medical professionals, and health care professionals to assess COVID metrics and determine when it is safe to return to school.

The Rockwood School District Superintendent said he was hopeful the transition could start as early as September but said there is still a lot of work that needs to be accomplished.

FOX2Now will carry the press conference live right here on FOX2Now.