Rockwood School District working to clear ‘misinformation’ about racial inclusion curriculum

EUREKA, Mo. – Rockwood officials are moving to tamp down a firestorm over race and inclusion in the curriculum that was on full display at Thursday night’s school board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Support Services Dr. Shelley Willott says Rockwood is not teaching radical racial theory and the curriculum stresses are bringing people together.
The controversy exploded after a curriculum coordinator sent a memo to teachers advising them not to post all the lessons where parents could see them because of some parents’ concerns.
That memo was leaked and some parents thought the School District was being secretive.
Rockwood officials told FOX2’s Elliott Davis, the memo was sent without authorization.
Dr. Willott says the district is doing all it can to be transparent