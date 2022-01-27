Rockwood School District hires new superintendent

ST. LOUIS – Rockwood School District has announced Dr. Curtis Cain will be its next superintendent. He will begin the new role on July, 1, 2022.

He will replace Dr. Timothy Ricker who has been serving as interim superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Mark Miles last June.

There was a national search for the district’s next superintendent. It was based on student, staff, and the public’s input.

Dr. Cain is currently the superintendent of the Wentzville School District. He has served there since 2013. Previously, he was an associate superintendent for education services in the Shawnee Mission School District in Overland Park, KS.

He was also named the 2022 Missouri Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year. he is also one of our finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

“I am both humbled and honored to be joining the Rockwood School District,” said Dr. Cain in a press release. “This is a proud district with a noteworthy tradition of educational excellence. I look forward to moving into the district and becoming an active member of the community, building relationships and partnerships that will continue to support outstanding opportunities for students.”

He also says he plans to spend a great deal of time listening and learning and bringing people together to focus on all students and their growth.

Dr. Cain has a doctorate degree and Master of Science in Educational Administration from Iowa State University. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Social Science Education from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

A letter from the district says Dr. Cain is a highly accomplished visionary leader who is known and respected across the state and the country. It also says his classroom focus and dedication to every student aligns perfectly with Rockwood’s mission, vision, and values.

The letter also says his qualities, skills, and experiences are exactly what the district’s families shared that they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

Dr. Cain was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he attended Milwaukee Public Schools and is a graduate of Rufus King High School. His wife, Dr. Tori Cain, is currently the director of student services for the Pattonville School District. They have two children: Kailey, a freshman at the University of Kentucky and Kaden, a fourth-grader.

Rockwood is St. Louis County’s largest school district and one of the largest in Missouri, with an enrollment of over 20,000 students in an area covering 150 square miles.