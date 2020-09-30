Rockwood schools reopen to in-person learning, but only early childhood students

FENTON, Mo. – The largest school district in the St. Louis area starts to return to the classroom this morning. Pre-k through second-graders in the Rockwood School District can either return to class five days a week or continue with virtual learning.

Rockwood officials say they expect more than 3,000 students in kindergarten through second grade to return to classrooms districtwide while all others are still doing virtual learning. Officials say around 770 kindergartens through second graders are choosing to continue with virtual learning.

Upon returning the classrooms all students, staff, and visitors must wear masks. There will be frequent hand washing and hand sanitizer will be throughout schools.

Officials say, social distancing will be practiced and will be easiser because not all students will be in class. Students will also be placed into small groups. We are told that will help with distancing and contact tracing if necessary.

Rockwood officials say they are going to see how this first round works out before bringing any other kids back. The second group of students to return will be third through fifth graders but no date has been set for that yet.

After the test, officials will look at bringing secondary students back. There are almost 21,000 total students in Rockwood, it’s the second-largest school district in Missouri.

