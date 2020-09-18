Rockwood superintendent gives green light to activities directors to schedule competition outside county lines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is trying to keep high school student-athletes off the field, but the Rockwood School District superintendent is allowing students to go outside of county lines in order to participate in their sports this season.

Rockwood School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles is now allowing district activities directors to schedule competitions outside of the St. Louis County borders.

“We are cooperating with all guidelines and orders from St. Louis County,” Miles said. “In addition, we will allow students to compete outside of St. Louis County and students and staff will continue with our health and safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health said Friday they have identified “more than 20 student-athletes who have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks.” Although they said “its not clear whether transmission occurred at an athletic or social activity.”

The department is adamant that those playing high-contact sports are at risk of transmitting COVID-19. Read the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health Friday, September 18 update here.

The letter said, “Rockwood high school activities directors and sponsors will notify students and parents in their moderate – and high-frequency contact programs as soon as they have more information.”

Miles is holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Friday. We will have a live feed of the press conference on this story.