Rockwood teachers face threats over equity curriculum

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Teachers and staff in the Rockwood School District say people upset with the district’s diversity and equity programs are posting threats of violence on social media.
A union representing teachers in the district has asked the school board and Superintendent Mark Miles to address an unhealthy and unproductive environment in the district.
At least two Rockwood administrators of color say they have received death threats this year, and the district has provided personal security for some administrators. The school board plans to address the union’s letter at a meeting Thursday.
Opponents of the diversity and equity programs argue they amount to reverse discrimination by shaming white teachers and students.