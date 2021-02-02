Rolla students win NASA award to develop methods of dealing with moon dust

ROLLA, Mo. – One of the biggest challenges to astronauts and equipment living and working on the moon is dealing with moon dust.

Now students from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla will have the opportunity to solve the problem of lunar dust in preparation for building sustainable human exploration on the moon.

“This is pretty cool,” said Jeremiah Rittenhouse graduate student from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. “It’s really common for NASA to put out a request for a proposal and most of the time we send a proposal and it doesn’t go through”.

Rittenhouse, Andrew Koenig, Caitlin Thomasson, Lauren Tomanek, Zachary Boeringa, and Zoe Reed along with several faculty will receive part of the $1 Million awarded to seven university teams through their competitive Breakthrough, Innovative, and Game-changing (BIG) Idea Challenge and the Space Grant project.

“My team proposed to use the maximum amount of $180,000,” said Rittenhouse. “Lunar dust is made of sharp, abrasive particles, and can be dangerous to human lungs, and a very important aspect of our design to remove lunar dust from solar cells via ultrasonic vibration is going to be the bond of our Piezoelectric actuators with the solar cells”.

The grants will be used to develop and test the technologies in simulated environments over the next 10 months. With the current pandemic and juggling graduate classes, Rittenhouse said he is hopeful he and his team will be able to work full time on the project by summer.

“The plan is to do our team meetings on zoom and coordinate social distant labs,” said Rittenhouse.

The team is scheduled to present the results of their research and development to a panel of NASA and experts in November 2021.

“One advantage is that we will have past experience in my lab of shaking containments off of surfaces, and the lunar dust will be easier because on the moon it is all dry,” explained Rittenhouse “We know that it works, and now all we have to solve problems to make it practical”.