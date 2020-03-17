Rolling Stones delay ‘No Filter’ tour, including St. Louis stop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Rolling Stones are postponing their upcoming “No Filter” tour because of the global pandemic. This is pushing the concert set in St. Louis back. A schedule for new shows has not been released.
Concert organizers are asking ticket holders to hang on to their original tickets and wait for more information about the shows.
Previous show schedule:
- San Diego, SDCCU Stadium – May 8
- Vancouver, Bc Place – May 12
- Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium – May 16
- Nashville, Nissan Stadium – May 20
- Austin, Circuit Of The Americas – May 24
- Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium – May 29 | Buffalo, New Era Field – June 6
- Detroit, Ford Field – June 10
- Louisville, Cardinal Stadium – June 14
- Cleveland, Firstenergy Stadium – June 19
- Pittsburgh, Heinz Field – June 23
- St. Louis, The Dome At America’s Center – June 27
- Charlotte, Bank Of America Stadium – July 1
- Tampa, Raymond James Stadium – July 5
- Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – July 9