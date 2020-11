WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A 61-year-old man was seriously injured in a rollover wreck at about 10:00 a.m. Sunday in Wentzville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was speeding on northbound Highway 61 near Wentzville Parkway when he lost control. His car skidded, went airborne, struck the embankment and overturned before landing on its roof.