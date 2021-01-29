Ronald McDonald House receives cleaning and disinfectant donations

ST. LOUIS – As the demand for cleaning products continues to grow due to the current pandemic many organizations are in of sanitation supplies to ensure the health and well-being of their guests and families.

“The antibacterial wipes are something that we always need,” said Jacob McGuire Ronald McDonald House ‎Family Services Manager. “During COVID we have upped our cleaning protocol so it requires a lot of material”.

On Friday the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis West County location received a 6 months supply of cleaning and disinfecting products from Wexford Labs, a St. Louis based disinfectant manufacturer.

“With the demand for disinfecting products being high we wanted to give back to the community”. said Jeff Singer the CEO of Wexford Labs. “So we decided to sponsor every Ronald McDonald location across the country and Canada.

To date, Wexford Labs has donated over 10 million wipes and over 600 gallons of their ready-to-use products.

“Our products are safe and nonharmful” Singer added. “We want all of the families of Ronald McDonald to come in feel safe and have nothing to worry about”.

McGuire says items donated will allow the staff to keep the environment as clean as possible for the families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House.