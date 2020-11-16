Routes to the most decorated houses in the St. Louis area for the holiday season

ST. LOUIS – If you and your family prefer to create your own holiday light tour, there is a website that can make the journey easy.

St. Louis Holiday Light Hopping has a map for families to show them where the most decorated houses are.

They even have 14 different pre-made routes that cover different parts of the St. Louis area to make your viewing experience easy. The routes take anywhere from 20 minutes to 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Click here if you would like to submit your own house to be a part of the St. Louis Holiday Light Hopping map.