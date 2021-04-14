Royal Family releases unseen picture of Prince Phillip and great-grandchildren

LONDON– The Royal Family released family pictures of the late Prince Phillip, including one the Telegraph is reporting has never been seen.
The Facebook post from the Royal Family features The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.
The post also includes several other pictures like one of The Duke with his son playing polo. Another shows Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children. There is also one of Prince Harry and his grandfather.
Philip’s funeral is set to take place April 17 at Windsor Castle. Only 30 people will be able to attend under the current coronavirus restrictions in England, but the slimmed-down service is scheduled to be broadcast live on television.