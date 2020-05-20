Rule threatening fines or jail time for Illinois business owners defying stay-at-home orders pulled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In an about-face, the Pritzker administration on Wednesday afternoon suddenly withdrew a controversial emergency rule that threatened fines or potential jail time for business owners who defy his executive orders.

After huddling quietly for three hours in a closed session, the six Democrats who sit on the joint committee on administrative rules emerged and joined their Republican counterparts. A representative for the Illinois Department of Public Health quickly announced the Pritzker administration has withdrawn its emergency rule.

Senator Paul Schimpf called it a win for the legislative branch and the separation of powers.

A separate bill that could potentially expand the Governor’s executive powers is pending before the legislature.

The Pritzker administration can still make its case to the legislature. Lawmakers can still expand his enforcement powers. IDPH now states on the record the emergency rule will be repealed. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) May 20, 2020